ELFRIDA - An Elfrida woman was killed in a recreational vehicle fire Oct. 30.
“Sixty-year-old Julia Peters was found deceased inside of the vehicle after the flames were extinguished,” Carol Capas, spokesperson for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said. “It appears that Ms. Peters was physically unable to get out of the vehicle and was located near the exit stairway. The initial investigation indicates the possibility of an electrical issue with an appliance inside of the RV.”
The fire was first reported around 10 a.m. as a vehicle fire near mile marker 28 on Highway 191.
The Elfrida Fire Department responded to the blaze and upon arrival found the vehicle fully engulfed, said Elfrida’s fire chief Veronica Adcock.
The Sunsites/Pearce Fire Department also responded to the scene and helped extinguish the blaze.
Adcock said when the initial call came in her department was unaware someone may be inside the burning vehicle.
“It wasn’t until we got the second dispatch that we were aware there was a possibility someone may be inside,” she said. “That kind of loss is traumatic for anybody involved, for family, friends, even the firefighters that responded.”
The fatality was the second in five days for Elfrida.
On Oct. 25 an Elfrida man, who is still not yet being identified by the Department of Public Safety pending notification of his next of kin, was killed after being struck by three vehicles on Highway 191.
The Pima County Medical Examiner is conducting the autopsy on Peters and the investigation is being continued by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.