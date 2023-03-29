Energize Downtown Douglas event to be held Friday

DOUGLAS − Danya Acosta, City Council member for Ward 3 for Douglas is inviting the community to attend an event Friday, March 31, from 6-9 p.m. that will help community members see what downtown Douglas has to offer.
Stops will include the Grand Theatre, the Last Supper Museum, the Wall of Faces, Studio 917 and Art Car World.
“I am working on a collaborative effort between myself as city of Douglas Council member Ward 3, Douglas merchants, the DBN (Douglas Business Network), and downtown stakeholders within my ward to highlight our museums, galleries, small businesses, and shops in the downtown area,” she said. “Energize Downtown Douglas is a team effort that is going to be held once a month on the last Friday of the month from 6-9 p.m. starting March 31 until the fall.”
Acosta said that through the city of Douglas, she will be sponsoring entertainment and snacks to create an atmosphere that will bring out locals and visitors alike.
“The streets will not be closed as I hope to encourage pedestrian traffic to check out shops along Ninth, 10th, 11th, and 12th streets and between F, G, and H avenues,” she said. “Although most attractions will be on G Avenue, I hope it grows into the historical district and not just G Avenue. As this continues to grow, I hope to offer raffles and prizes to those who post and share photos of the shops they visit on their social media to help organically create marketing for our downtown businesses, museums and galleries.”
Acosta said she sent out a letter campaign requesting sponsorship to Freeport, Arizona Public Service and Southwest Gas, just to name a few of thre largest businesses in town but has received a response only from APS.
Any vendors interested in participating that are not located in the downtown area are invited to participate, whether it’s food trucks or retail. Contact Alma Andrade at 520-417-7301 or Anel Lopez at 520-417-7345.
“We can look for places for them to set up without obstructing the sidewalks so we can have plenty of space for pedestrian traffic along our streets,” Acosta said.
