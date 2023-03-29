Energize Downtown Douglas event to be held Friday

Art Car World on Ninth Street is one of the stops that will be part of the Energize Downtown Douglas event Friday.

 Herald/Review file

DOUGLAS − Danya Acosta, City Council member for Ward 3 for Douglas is inviting the community to attend an event Friday, March 31, from 6-9 p.m. that will help community members see what downtown Douglas has to offer.

Stops will include the Grand Theatre, the Last Supper Museum, the Wall of Faces, Studio 917 and Art Car World.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?