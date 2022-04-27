DOUGLAS — Horse racing returned to the Cochise County Fairgrounds last weekend following a three-year hiatus.
Dominique Valenzuela, general manager of the fairgrounds, said an estimated 5,000 people, which included some from Sierra Vista and Bisbee, attended the event Saturday and Sunday that had eight races each day.
“Saturday’s crowd was much larger than Sunday’s,” Valenzuela said. “It’s such a relief that it’s over. I’m happy we had no accidents, no breakdowns. I felt the turnout this year was better than it was when we last held the races in 2019.”
Valenzuela said the betting handle numbers won’t be known for several days and she is not sure what to expect.
“I know from the lines there were people betting,” she said. “We just don’t know how much yet.”
This year’s horse races generated some excitement with local racing fans as three horse owners with ties to Douglas were in town for the two-day event.
Former Douglas resident Francisco Javier Tapia, who resides in Vail, brought down four of his horses. Fire Stick, which raced in the second race on Saturday and Mecah, which raced in the opening race on Sunday, both won their races. Ministers Don’t Lie came in second in the sixth race on Sunday, losing by a nose. Tapia’s fourth horse finished out of the money.
The Pinedo family of Douglas had a horse, Pueblo Nuevo Cartel, running in the third race on Saturday. He finished second.
One of the loudest cheers came on Sunday when Douglas’ own Eric Valenzuela, Dominique’s husband, a well-known and respected horse trainer when he’s not working as a firefighter for the Douglas Fire Department, had his horse, Captain Mazurk running her last race before retiring. The race, the fourth of the day, called the Chindo Valenzuela Memorial in honor of Eric’s grandfather, was a 400-yard sprint. Captain Mazurk had a strong start out of the gate and won the race with a time of 19.723 seconds, bringing with it cheers from those in attendance.
“It was bittersweet,” Dominique Valenzuela said. “I watch her work out here all the time. It was nice to see her win her last race on this track. She’s now officially retired. She’s had a good career. We’re going to breed her now and see what happens.”
This was Captain Mazurk’s first win this year. She raced previously at Rillito in Tucson, finishing third Feb. 26 and fifth March 19.
Eric is the trainer for Mr. Snootie Cartel, which ran in the opening race Sunday and finished fourth.
Now that the races are over, the fairgrounds manager said her focus turns toward getting facilities ready for the Cochise County Fair scheduled for Sept. 22-25.
“I’m glad we were able to do this,” she said.
“We had good weather, it seemed like everyone enjoyed themselves. We had a lot of exciting races this weekend. It was fun.”