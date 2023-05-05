DOUGLAS — Faulty electrical wiring inside a residence is believed to have ignited a fire that destroyed a home in Pirtleville on Wednesday, May 3.
According to Carol Capas, spokesperson for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the initial call came in around 7:50 p.m.
When the Pirtleville Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene minutes later it found the residence, located on North Douglas Avenue just off Fir Avenue, fully engulfed and immediately requested additional help from the Douglas and Sunnyside fire departments.
Capas confirmed there were reports of a person being inside the burning structure.
According to Capas, a 62-year-old man was escorted from the residence and transported to the Copper Queen Emergency Department for smoke inhalation.
All three departments worked to contain the blaze to the actual structure, preventing any damage to other homes in the area.
Capas stated that during the blaze a gas leak developed and homes within a block of the burning structure were evacuated. Residents were allowed to return to their homes around 10 p.m.
The house is being reported as a total loss. Capas did not know if the home’s occupant had insurance or not.
She said CCSO officers cleared the scene shortly after 11 p.m.
