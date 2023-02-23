Fire damages home in Douglas

Douglas firefighter Israel Villalobos cuts a hole in the roof of a home that is on fire while Ruben Paco, center, and Marco Peralta stand by to assist Feb. 15 in Douglas.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS— A Douglas home located in the 1300 block of Eighth Street received significant damage following a fire on Thursday, Feb. 16.

According to Capt. Matt King, public information officer for the Douglas Fire Department, a call of a structure fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m.

