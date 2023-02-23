Fire damages home in Douglas

DOUGLAS— A Douglas home located in the 1300 block of Eighth Street received significant damage following a fire on Thursday, Feb. 16.
According to Capt. Matt King, public information officer for the Douglas Fire Department, a call of a structure fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m.
“DFD arrived in four minutes to find a house with smoke coming from the eaves and attic vents,” he said. “The residents had already evacuated. As no fire or smoke was found in the living area of the house, crews cut holes in the roof to fight the fire in the attic while minimizing the impact to the living area.”
King said the fire was brought under control in less than an hour and crews were on scene for about two hours total to ensure the fire was completely out, assist the residents in getting needed items out of the house and to clean up.
“At the height of operations DFD had an engine, the ladder truck, an ambulance, and two command vehicles on scene with 10 personnel,” King said. “Two members remained on scene for about another hour to begin a fire cause investigation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious at this time.”
