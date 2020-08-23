A Douglas family lost their home in a fire Sunday evening.
The Douglas Fire Department received the call of a structure fire in the 900 Block of 20th Street around 6 p.m.
When firefighters arrived on scene flames were coming out of the back part of the residence and thick smoke out of the front. No one was reportedly home at the time of the fire.
After about an hour and a half of battling the blaze additional DFD personnel were called in to assist. By 8 p.m. the DFD had three fire trucks, two ambulances and approximately 15 personnel on scene.
What started the fire is not known at this time. Additional information will be posted when it becomes available.
The DFD cleared the scene around 9:30 p.m.