Fire displaces local couple

DOUGLAS — A Douglas couple has been temporarily displaced from their home following a fire Friday, Oct. 30.
Shortly before 11:30 p.m. the Douglas Fire Department was dispatched to a house that appeared to be on fire in the 600 Block of 17th Street.
Upon arrival crews noted smoke coming from the home. Closer examination revealed flames near a chimney.
“Crews pulled a 1.75 (inch) house line and were able to control the fire in about 10 minutes,” said DFD spokesman Lt. Matt King. “Crews, including a chief and an additional ambulance, remained on scene until just after 1:30 a.m. to ensure the fire was completely out and getting items back in service. The house has damage, but is expected to be repairable. There were no injuries.”
The couple residing at home at the time of the fire, Jose Monjaras and Vanessa Parra, said they had been burning wood in the fireplace and were getting ready for bed when Jose smelled smoke and noticed the fire.
Monjaras added they had used the fireplace earlier in the week when temperatures dropped below freezing so they are unsure what may have ignited the fire Friday evening.
The couple added they do have insurance on the home.