A mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Douglas escaped injury Thursday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving to deliver the mail, caught fire.
The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. as the vehicle was heading east on 15th Street.
The Douglas Fire Department was on scene in a matter of minutes quickly extinguishing the blaze; clearing the scene around 3:40 p.m.
The driver of the postal vehicle, Sammy Silva, managed to successfully save the mail that was inside while also getting himself out safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The vehicle is a total loss.