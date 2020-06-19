Douglas’ First Baptist Church on 10th Street will host an online Vacation Bible School entitled Rocky Railway--Jesus's Power Pulls Us Through from July 13-17, 2020.
The VBS is geared for those ages 5 through the fifth grade. Pre-registration before July 7 is required in order to receive a free take home gift bag.
That same week, the First Baptist Church will be sponsoring a series of videos for junior high and high school students.
Pre-registration before July 7 is required in order to receive a free gift. Please visit the church website https://tenthstreet.church for the registration form and the parent letter that describes how this online VBS will work.
You may also call (520) 234-3166 for more information.