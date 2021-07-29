DOUGLAS — Food City in Douglas is closing effective Oct. 2.
Staff at the Douglas store were notified of the closure Wednesday morning, catching many of them off guard.
The Douglas store currently employs 75 people, some of which will have the option to transfer to another store.
Local store managers are unable to talk about the closure and referred all media inquiries to the Food City HR Department.
The store has been its present location in the San Antonio Plaza since 1999, moving over from what is now the ACT Call Center on 10th Street where it was Mega Foods. Shortly after the move it was renamed Bashas. In 2001 the name was changed to Food City.
More information on the closure will be released once it becomes available.