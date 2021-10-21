If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — Douglas community members are invited to attend a potluck to discuss food security in the area. The Douglas Community Potluck will take place Saturday, Oct. 23, noon to 2 p.m., at the Douglas-Williams House Museum at 1001 D Ave. on the corner of 10th Street and D Avenue.
Access to healthy food is an important issue for Douglas residents who reside in a rural area considered by many as a food desert. A group of Douglas residents have come together to hold discussions on the importance of food access.
“Our goal is to bring community members together to share food and to share ideas,” said Abe Villarreal, Douglas Community Potluck committee member. “We invite everyone to bring a dish and to discuss how we can work together as community members to discuss the importance of food access and nutrition.”
With the recent closure of Food City, access to quality food is of greater importance to the Douglas area. The community potluck will be an opportunity to share a wide-ranging discussion of topics that may include local gardening, food distribution models, nonprofit food efforts and grant and financial resources.
“More than anything, this is a chance to come together to get to know each other and to build community,” said Villarreal.
Community potluck attendees are encouraged to bring a dish and serving utensil. Drinks and paper goods will be provided.
