DOUGLAS — Following a two-week hiatus, Food Truck Friday returns this week.

The event will take place Friday, July 15, from 6-10 p.m. on G Avenue from 10th Street down to Ninth Street.

According to Ralph Robles, president of the Douglas Business Network, four food trucks are scheduled to be at the event Friday, Habaneros of Douglas, Big Woody’s, Big Tex and Isabellas.

There will be games for the youth and live music from the Chad West Trio from 7-10 p.m.

Friday’s event is being sponsored by the city of Douglas, the Douglas Business Network, the Douglas Merchants Association and the Greater Douglas Chamber of Commerce.

The community is invited to come out and take part in the festive downtown atmosphere.

