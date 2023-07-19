DOUGLAS — Former Douglas resident Robert “Danny” Velasco was at the Gadsden Hotel Saturday, July 15, where he unveiled his new book “Meet Me at the All Star Club.”
Velasco signed autographs and entertained the crowd of about 30 people by reading several excerpts from his newly released book.
Background information states “Meet Me at the All Star Club” is a borderland coming of age story, set in the 1950’s in Pirtleville.
“Lovingly narrated from the perspective of a young boy who, with his friends, longs to break free of poverty and hardship that surrounds them and constrains their opportunities,” a statement on the book reads. “These resilient and rambunctious vatitos seek adventure, sustained by their unbreakable bonds of friendship and by the vibrant cast of characters that make up the town. ‘Meet Me at the All Star Club’ will have you cheering for Danny and his friends as they navigate small-town border life through their various tribulations and escapades.”
Velasco, the son of the late Paul and Sarah Velasco, was born in Douglas in 1944 and raised in Pirtleville. He resides in Tucson with his wife, Margarita, who he married in 1967. He describes himself as no longer a “vatito” but now just a “vato” living a quiet life of meandering through his memories of a time gone by.
“My book is about a week in my life when I was about 13 years old in 1957,” he said. “That was a very difficult year at that time for my family. We were stricken by poverty as was the entire community. There were a lot of shenanigans going on and I was one of the people involved in the shenanigans. My ultimate goal was to earn money any way, fair or foul. I went about doing it anyway I could. I managed to get roasted a few times but I never gave up. Growing up in Pirtleville nobody was safe, everybody was fair game.”
The All Star Club building was where Velasco and his friends would hang out. While the building is still there the business is not.
Velasco, a talented musician and a U.S. Air Force veteran who received a citation for heroism in 1966 when saved the life of a fellow airman who was engulfed in flames from an aircraft fueling accident, has written several short stories but this is his first book.
He said when he turned 40, he looked back on that critical time in his life and felt he should share his story with others so they could understand how challenging things were back then.
“If I don’t tell the story, who will?” he said. “I shed many tears. My wife would get up in the middle of the night and ask, ‘what’s wrong with you, why are you crying?’ I’d tell her the story and then she’d be crying.”
Velasco said it took him two to three years to finish the book because some of the stories he shared were so painful he had a hard time working his way through them. He wanted to carefully make sure his words describing what happened were worded the way he wanted them to be.
“My son-in-law (Miguel Zavala), who is a dean at UCLA, read the manuscript and said, ‘oh my God, we have to publish this,’” Velasco said. “He designed the book for me, and we had it published through Barnes & Noble.”
Velasco says he was excited when asked by the Douglas Oral History Project to come to Douglas with his newly released book and share his story.
“I’m so happy to be here,” he said.
Velasco and his wife saw many old friends they hadn’t seen in years. His cousin, David Velasco, who still resides in Pirtleville, was in attendance.
The former Douglas resident said shortly after the book came out, he received a call from a man whose name he can’t recall asking about a character in his book he referred to as Cruz who was a severe alcoholic.
Upon investigation it was discovered that Cruz was this man’s grandfather.
Velasco said he and the caller shared stories and, in the end, he said the man told him that thanks to those stories, he brought his grandfather back to life.
“Meet Me at the All Star Club” is about 280 pages and costs $19.99 plus shipping and tax through Barnes & Noble.