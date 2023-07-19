DOUGLAS — Former Douglas resident Robert “Danny” Velasco was at the Gadsden Hotel Saturday, July 15, where he unveiled his new book “Meet Me at the All Star Club.”

Velasco signed autographs and entertained the crowd of about 30 people by reading several excerpts from his newly released book.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?