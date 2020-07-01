DOUGLAS — Even with the indefinite closure of some city offices and buildings, plans are still underway for the Fourth of July parade and fireworks show this Saturday.
The “Freedom Parade” as this year’s parade is being called, begins and ends at the Douglas Visitor’s Center. It will start at 5:30 p.m. and will include vehicles from the Douglas Police and Fire Departments as well as the City of Douglas.
The parade route is listed below:
Start at the Douglas Visitor Center on 16th Street.
South on G Avenue to First Street
First Street to A Avenue
A Avenue to Third Street
Third Street back to F Avenue
F Avenue to Fifth Street
Fifth Street to Dolores Avenue
Dolores to Eighth Street
Eighth Street to F Avenue;
F Avenue to 10th Street – passing DARC up to Airport Road.;
Airport Road down to 15th Street
15th Street to San Antonio – detour to go around Haven of Douglas
15th Street to A Avenue;
A Avenue to 19th Street
19th Street to Washington Avenue
Washington to 21st Street
21st Street back to A Avenue;
A Avenue to 19th Street
19th Street to E Avenue
E Avenue to 17th Street
17th Street to A Avenue;
A Avenue to 15th Street
15th Street back to Visitor Center
The fireworks show as well as the parade will be streamed online and the public is encouraged to watch from home. Those watching the parade in person are asked to please remember to follow CDC guidelines.
The fireworks show will begin around 8:30 p.m. weather permitting. Veteran’s Park will be closed to the public. The ACT Call Center as well as Balar Entertainment & Events located at 1730 E. Ninth, will have their parking lots available to those who would like to see the fireworks show from there.
Local businesses on G Avenue that will be open the Fourth of July are: La Familia, Melrose, 4 Seasons, The Figuero’s, Illusions Boutique and Fashions R Us.
Restaurants that will be open as well are: Border Taco, Chik n’ Go, Rinconcito, The Original Grand Cafe, Blueberry Cafe, Andres Munoz and Javier Campbell Hotdogs, the Gadsden’s 333 cafe, El Chef, El Burron, Golden Time, Pollito Cafe, El Alamo and all fast food restaurants.
As for individual fireworks, DFD Capt. Matt King said, “We aren’t imposing any restrictions beyond what Arizona state law already limits. We always try to remind people that besides following state law, fireworks and alcohol don’t mix. Also fireworks and children can be a dangerous mix. Both of those combinations can have tragic consequences. We also want to remind people that, just because fireworks is legal, that doesn’t mean it is safe. Our Facebook page has a very good video we made demonstrating the dangers that even the legal fireworks can create such as the loss of fingers, and burns.”