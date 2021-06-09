The Centerpoint for Hope-Mobilize AZ free mobile health clinic will return to Douglas, Thursday, June 10.
The clinic will take place at St. Vincent de Paul, 543 N. G Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The mobile clinic is the result of a groundbreaking partnership between Crisis Response Network’s Centerpoint for Hope and Mobilize AZ, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Arizona’s award-winning public health movement. The free mobile clinic travels across Arizona to bring resources to people struggling with opioid and substance use.
The mobile clinic provides a variety of services to deliver individualized support, promote recovery and reduce overdoses:
- Screening and connection to community resources
- Health testing (e.g., HIV and hepatitis C)
- Information about and connection to substance use resources by peer support specialists
- Confidential substance use assessment and referral to services, including opioid treatment services, and initiation of Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT)
- Free naloxone (opioid overdose reversal medication)
“By combining Mobilize AZ resources with Centerpoint for Hope’s proven emergency response platform, we are piloting a new way to respond to the opioid epidemic and becoming a model for other states to emulate in their fight against addiction,” notes Dr. Christine Bracamonte Wiggs, director of Community Health Interventions & Health Equity at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona.
The health screenings and harm reduction support are provided by Sonoran Prevention Works staff. Community Medical Services leads MAT engagement and serves as a conduit to local MAT providers for people who would like to start treatment. To view a list of scheduled clinic locations, please visit: centerpointforhope.org/mobilize-az-clinic-schedule.