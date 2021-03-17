Free mobile health clinic coming to Douglas Thursday

DOUGLAS — A free mobile health clinic will be in Douglas on Thursday, March 18.
The Centerpoint for Hope-Mobilize AZ clinic will be at the St. Vincent de Paul, 543 G Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
No appointment is necessary. People can simply show up between the designated hours and be treated.
According to a press release announcing the visit, the mobile clinic is the result of a groundbreaking partnership between Crisis Response Network’s Centerpoint for Hope and Mobilize AZ, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Arizona’s public health movement.
The free mobile clinic travels across Arizona taking resources to people struggling with opioid and substance use. It also provides a variety of services to deliver individualized support, promote recovery and reduce overdoses, including:
Screening and connection to community resources.
Health testing (e.g., HIV and Hepatitis C).
Information about and connection to substance use resources by peer support specialists.
Confidential substance use assessment and referral to services, including opioid treatment services and initiation of Medication Assisted Treatment.
Free naloxone (opioid overdose reversal medication).
“By combining Mobilize AZ resources with Centerpoint for Hope’s proven emergency response platform, we are piloting a new way to respond to the opioid epidemic and becoming a model for other states to emulate in their fight against addiction,” said Dr. Christine Bracamonte Wiggs, director of Community Health Interventions & Health Equity at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona.
Centerpoint for Hope, a program of Crisis Response Network, is a non-profit organization dedicated to working in partnership with first responders, local communities, government and health service providers to support disaster readiness, response and recovery services to communities.
For information on this program visit Centerpoint (centerpointforhope.org)