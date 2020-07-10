Fullen awarded Rob Krentz Memorial Scholarship

DOUGLAS — Lauren Fullen is the latest recipient of the Rob Krentz Memorial Scholarship.
Fullen, a 2020 Douglas high graduate, is the daughter of Douglas police chief Kraig and Maria Fullen. She has been a four-year member of the Douglas FFA, currently works part-time with Michael and Sally John at High Desert Veterinary in Douglas, and plans on attending Cochise College this fall where she will major in veterinary science.
“I hope to one day be a small and large animal veterinarian,” she said. “I’m going to go to Cochise for about a year, then transfer to Pima Community College and get my vet tech certification; go to Western New Mexico (University) and get my bachelor’s degree in zoology and then transfer to Midwestern University to hopefully get my doctorate in veterinary medicine. Part of my aspiration is to come back to Douglas and give back to a community that has given a lot to me.”
Funds for the scholarship Fullen received were raised through a cattle auction that was held earlier this year in Willcox. Calves sold were donated by local ranchers, friends and neighbors of Rob Krentz who was tragically killed March 27, 2010 while checking livestock and wildlife waters in one of the pastures on his ranch north of Douglas.
In July 2010 the Malpai Borderlands Group board of directors established a scholarship, in the memory of Krentz, who was a member of the MBG at the time of his death.
According to longtime friend Don Kimble, Rob epitomized what the MBG is all about.
“If any one thing could be said to characterize Rob, it was his generosity,” their website reads. “He had a hard time saying no whenever asked to lend a hand and often went out of his way to help others when he saw the need, asked or not. This generosity extended to strangers as well as to friends and neighbors. Rob was a religious man and he really believed in being ‘thy brother’s keeper’. He was also strongly dedicated to the ranching tradition and to the stewardship that has kept the Krentz Ranch going for over 100 years. The Krentz family demonstrated their commitment to the goals of the Malpai Borderlands Group to ‘protect a healthy, unfragmented landscape’ and ‘encourage profitable ranching and other traditional livelihoods which will sustain the open space of our land for generations to come’ by conveying a conservation easement on their ranch to the Malpai Borderlands group.”
Fullen stated she is honored that she is this year’s Rob Krentz Memorial Scholarship recipient.
“I want to give a special thanks to my family, the teachers as well as Dr. John and Sally for pushing and motivating me to do all that I can and help me down this career path,” she said.
Sue Krentz, Bob’s widow, said she was happy to see Lauren receive the scholarship.’
“She’s the first Douglas student we’ve awarded the scholarship to since it began,” she said.
To date, over $49,000 in scholarships have been awarded to worthy high school graduates in the Malpai Borderlands region (which encompasses Cochise County and Hildago County in New Mexico) wanting to further their education.