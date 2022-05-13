DOUGLAS — As Douglas celebrates “Douglas Days” this Saturday, the community is being invited to stop by the Douglas Art Gallery on 10th Street — where clients with Resilient Health Art Awakenings are displaying some of their artwork.
The reception is scheduled for Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
According to Joan Crockett, site administrator for the Douglas office, there are approximately 30 different types of art on display this month.
“We have a wide variety of exhibits on display,” she said. “We have artists from Douglas, Elfrida, McNeal, Bisbee and Sierra Vista who are taking part in this. They range in age from youth to senior citizen.”
Curtis Williams of Bisbee is taking part in the event for a second straight year. Last year, some of the art he displayed had some of his poems inside.
This year, one of his pieces of art — a pig that he made into a piggy bank — was on display just for a few hours when it was sold.
“This is something I came up with,” he said. “It’s a plastic bottle that I made into a piggy bank. The nose is the cap, and it comes off. I made a slot on top that you can put in coins.”
Williams looks forward to coming to Douglas every week and taking part in the programs Resilient Health Art Awakenings has to offer.
“(This) gives me a chance to socialize with other people with no pressure, no expectations,” he said. “This gives me a perfect balance. I can come when I want. I find it’s a fun way to spend a few hours every day. The people there are awesome.”
Crockett stated that Resilient Health Art Awakenings uses the creative process of making art to improve and enhance mental and emotional well-being. It helps them develop a sense of purpose and achievement, manage their emotions and helps their communication skills both negative and positive while addressing the needs of others.
Resilient Health Art Awakenings is located at 1023 F. Ave. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursdays and Friday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. People may also call 520-253-8186 for more information. You can also visit their website at resilienthealthaz.org.