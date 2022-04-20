Purchase Access

DOUGLAS − The Douglas Art Gallery on 10th Street will be hosting a gallery reception for local ceramic artist Robert Hayostek, this month’s April artist, on Wednesday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hayostek’s work has been on display all month and will be exhibited through April 30.

The public is invited to attend the reception and check out Hayostek’s ceramic work.



