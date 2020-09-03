With the Labor Day holiday scheduled for Monday, Sept. 7 officials with the City of Douglas would like to remind residents of a change in their garbage collection.
Trash scheduled for pickup on Monday, Sept. 7 will be picked up on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Tuesday’s trash will be picked up on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
All residents are reminded to please have their garbage in their containers the night before or by 5 a.m. on the assigned day.
Anyone with questions may call the Department of Public Works at 417-7329.
Also all city, county, state and federal offices will be closed. There will be no school that day and all district offices will be closed.