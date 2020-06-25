GoFundMe account set up for former Douglas resident battling coronavirus

A GoFundMe account has been set up for a former Douglas resident, now living in Tucson, who has contracted the coronavirus.
According to Alex Cruz, his brother, Armando Jr. began feeling ill with a cough and flu-like symptoms on Tuesday, June 16, Not feeling any better two days later, he wound up being hospitalized at Tucson Medical Center where he is currently medically sedated and intubated in intensive care.
“His kidneys are taking a hit due to the virus and dialysis is being considered,” Alex said on the GoFundMe page. “We are in very high hopes because we know how strong he is to beat this virus. Unfortunately this virus could not have come at a worse time for Mando. He just bought a house, was about to start schooling, and started a new job — leaving him with no insurance. With Mando unable to work for weeks he will be in a very difficult financial position when he wakes up. While we understand COVID has affected a lot of people monetarily, we need help. If you can afford to help in any capacity it would be greatly appreciated by me and my family.”
According to Alex, nurses are monitoring Armando’s condition and it’s likely he will remain sedated for the next two to three weeks.
“It’s heartbreaking that we can’t talk to him,” Alex said. “This has been a very difficult time for our family. He is the second oldest of four children.”
The family is seeking $30,000 and as of Tuesday, June 23, had received over $27,920 in donations.
“Me and my family appreciate all the support and your love and prayers are really needed now,” Alex said. “I know Mando will continue to fight this and will be able to thank you all for the help directly soon.”
Armando is a 2007 Douglas High School graduate.
He was scheduled to begin work as a physical therapist assistant when he contracted the disease.
“My brother is young, he’s healthy, he works out,” Alex said. “Our entire family has been exercising an abundance of caution following CDC guidelines, wearing a mask, being careful not to go out. For someone like that to be able to contract it and be hospitalized, shows you just how serious this disease really is.”