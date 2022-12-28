Gomez honored for his 12 years on DUSD school board

DUSD Board President Ray Borane, left, presents outgoing board member Dr. Ed Gomez with an appreciation plaque at the December DUSD board meeting.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — Dr. Ed Gomez was thanked for his 12 years of service to the Douglas Unified School District governing board and presented with an appreciation plaque from board president Ray Borane at a board meeting earlier this month.

Gomez announced in October that he would not be seeking a fourth term on the DUSD board.

