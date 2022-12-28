Gomez honored for his 12 years on DUSD school board

DOUGLAS — Dr. Ed Gomez was thanked for his 12 years of service to the Douglas Unified School District governing board and presented with an appreciation plaque from board president Ray Borane at a board meeting earlier this month.
Gomez announced in October that he would not be seeking a fourth term on the DUSD board.
Douglas resident Kevin Smith will be sworn into Gomez’s vacant seat at a special meeting Jan. 3 at 11:30 a.m. in the DUSD board room. In addition to Smith, incumbent board members Mitchell Lindemann, Mario Ramos and Jana Selchow will also be sworn in and a board president for the upcoming school year will be selected.
Gomez has served on the school board since 2010. He was the board president from Aug. 2015 to Dec. 2016.
“I want to thank all the people that I served with in my 12 years, Mike Ortega especially,” Gomez said making sure to include Ramos, Lindemann, Selchow and Borane as well.
“When Mr. Borane came on the board it made us better,” Gomez said. “Thank you, people of Douglas who elected me, for these many years. I guess in a way I am going to miss it but still, it’s time.”
“Dr. Gomez has served his whole life all for the betterment of this community,” Borane said. “What he’s done for this district and this board is commendable. We want to thank you, recognize you and let you know you’re going to be deeply missed.”
Board members Lindemann, Ramos and Selchow all stated it has been an honor serving with Gomez and it shows in his work that he really cares about the community.
“It’s obvious that you really care about this district and our teachers,” DUSD Superintendent Ana Samaniego said.
In an earlier article in the Herald/Review, Gomez cited his age and the fact he’s scaling back on a lot of his community events and planning on enjoying retirement more as his reasons for not seeking a four-year term.
“I had too many things going almost every night of the week,” he said. “I’m not doing as much with the Knights of Columbus. I’m not teaching religion anymore and then there was the school board. I’m taking the word retired for what it’s worth.”
Gomez says he’s enjoyed his time on the school board. He believes he’s grown as a board member and the board has gotten better over the years.
“It’s been very rewarding, I’ve enjoyed what I’ve done, and we’ve done as a board,” he said. “I feel the board has done very well in the past four years because we’ve had a lot of experience and people that are interested in education.”
Following the organizational meeting on Jan. 3, the DUSD board will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 5 p.m. in the DUSD board room.
