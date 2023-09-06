DOUGLAS — The Douglas Police Department paused on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, to remember a fallen officer who died in the line of duty 18 years ago.
On Sunday, Sept. 4, 2005, Douglas Police Officer Ramon “Ray” Rios came to aid other DPD officers in the arrest of a man suspected of assaulting another person when he suffered a heart attack and died, becoming the first DPD officer to die in the line of duty in nearly 100 years.
Rios left behind a wife and four children along with a large extended family including his parents, siblings and fellow police officers.
In 2011, thanks to the hard work and dedication spearheaded by the late Sgt. Jose Duarte, a Fallen Officers Memorial was dedicated in front of the Douglas Police Department where Rios’ picture is embossed. The memorial includes 41 other names of local law enforcement and emergency medical personnel who have died in the line of duty. There also is a tribute to Rios inside the DPD lobby.
“Monday’s wreath laying is about honor and remembrance,” Douglas Police Chief Kraig Fullen said. “We are honoring Ray’s commitment and service to the law enforcement community and to those communities where he served.
“We are honoring Ray’s ultimate sacrifice in laying down his life for the Douglas community. We are honoring the sacrifices that his family made during his time in service, missed holidays, missed gatherings, missed games and we are honoring the sacrifices that his family has endured for the past 18 years because of his absence. Ultimately, we remember ‘Gone but not forgotten.’ ”
Fullen served with Rios when both were officers.
“(Ray’s) smile is what one typically observed day in and day out regardless of the circumstances of the day,” the chief said in a 2015 Douglas Dispatch article commemorating 10-year anniversary of Ray’s passing. “Those who had the honor of serving with Ray carry the memories of those interactions with him; his jokes, his smile and now the emotions attributed to his tragic loss.”
The chief described Rios as “an exceptional police officer” saying his profession was not all that defined him.
“On Sept. 3, we were a family and on Sept. 4 I became a widow, a single mother having to raise these kids by myself; having to help fulfill the promises Ray and I made to them as far as helping them get their education,” Ray’s widow, Christy, said in the same article. “We’re very proud of Ray but we also miss him tremendously.”
Following Monday’s memorial Christy says the family still struggles to believe Ray is gone.
“It’s been tough,” Christy said. “We remember him every day. There are things that happen that remind us of him. We’ve had four grandchildren come in since Ray passed. It’s hard for us to have them not know who their ‘Tata’ is. Having this memorial helps. We visit it quite often and tell them about him.”
Christy said she often sees signs of Ray through her grandchildren which reminds her of him and his ways.
Xavier Rios, Ray’s oldest son, who works for the Cochise County Probation Division, remembers the day they were told of Ray’s passing as being surreal.
“I remember playing a football game the night before and was just a regular kid and the next day everything changed,” he said. “(My dad) was all about service and giving back to the community. I do my best to honor him every day. We do what we can to keep his memory alive. Not a day goes by where I don’t think about him.”
Serge Davila served with Rios for 10 years at the DPD. He remembers being on a different shift than Ray but when he got the call regarding Rios, he responded to the area immediately.
“We were all in a state of shock,” Davila said. “Ray was a good man, an outstanding officer. He was really well liked, and we still miss him. Hard to believe it’s been 18 years.”
“Ray loved Douglas,” Christy said. “He lived and died for Douglas. Seeing the outpouring and support and that people haven’t forgotten him is very comforting and is what helps us go on.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone