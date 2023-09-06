DOUGLAS — The Douglas Police Department paused on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, to remember a fallen officer who died in the line of duty 18 years ago.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, 2005, Douglas Police Officer Ramon “Ray” Rios came to aid other DPD officers in the arrest of a man suspected of assaulting another person when he suffered a heart attack and died, becoming the first DPD officer to die in the line of duty in nearly 100 years.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?