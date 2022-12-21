DOUGLAS — Arizona’s second largest commercial port will now have greater opportunities for trade, tourism and efficient transportation due to a $8.9 million investment announced by Gov. Doug Ducey on Dec. 15.

A press release from the governor’s office states the funding will support the construction of the new port of entry in Douglas, 5 miles west of the existing Raul H. Castro Port of Entry in Douglas. The two-port solution builds upon the enormous trade relationship between Arizona and Mexico.

