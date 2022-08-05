Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

DOUGLAS — The U.S. General Services Administration will host a public scoping meeting in support of an Environmental Impact Statement for the two planned Land Port of Entry projects in Douglas.

The Environmental Impact Statement includes the Raul Hector Castro port modernization and expansion project and construction of a new commercial port.

Tags