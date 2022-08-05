DOUGLAS — The U.S. General Services Administration will host a public scoping meeting in support of an Environmental Impact Statement for the two planned Land Port of Entry projects in Douglas.
The Environmental Impact Statement includes the Raul Hector Castro port modernization and expansion project and construction of a new commercial port.
The public is encouraged to attend and participate at the scoping meeting on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4-6 p.m. at the Douglas Visitor Center, 345 16th St.
The public will have an opportunity to learn more about the two projects as well as provide input on what issues are important to the community. GSA will utilize this feedback to help determine the scope and content of the EIS. Members of the public may also submit written comments via email to osmahn.kadri@gsa.gov. Comments must be received by Monday, Aug. 22, and include “Douglas LPOE Public Scoping Comment” in the subject line.
The purpose of the EIS is to analyze the potential impacts of the modernization and expansion of the Raul Hector Castro LPOE, and construction of the new dedicated commercial port project funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Built in 1933 and upgraded in 1993, the current Castro LPOE is unable to meet current commercial, pedestrian and privately owned vehicle crossing traffic volumes. The planned project would replace the current, outdated buildings with new expanded facilities which will enhance the federal inspection agencies’ ability to accomplish their missions and help reduce crossing wait times. Commercial inspections would be relocated to a new commercial facility to be built 4.5 miles west of the Castro LPOE and away from Douglas’ downtown area.