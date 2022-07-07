DOUGLAS — Harbor Freight, located at 204 W. Fifth Street, officially opened its store in Douglas June 28.
A small crowd of people gathered outside prior to the 8 a.m. “soft” opening waiting for a chance to get inside and check out the large selection of tools. The official grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, July 16.
Hector Sierra of Douglas was one of those waiting in line at the soft opening.
“I like the quality of their tools,” he said. “It’s nice knowing that if I need something I can get it here instead of having to drive to Sierra Vista.”
Harbor Freight employees welcomed customers as they entered the store for the soft opening. One of those greeters was Robert Shohet, the store’s manager.
“We’re super excited to be here getting the tools they need to all the hard-working people of Douglas,” he said. “We’ve been working towards this day for a while and we’re happy it’s finally here.”
Shohet said his store currently has 25 employees counting himself and they are looking forward to serving the Douglas community.
“Everyone here in Douglas has been great; very welcoming,” he said. “It’s been a lot of fun getting acquainted with this community.”
James Jones is the logistics manager for the Douglas store. He, too, was on hand for the soft opening on June 28.
“I’m responsible for getting the product off the trucks and to the shelf,” he said. “I’m originally from Chicago, Illinois. I live in Bisbee. I started in Sierra Vista as a logistics supervisor, and I transferred from there to here.”
Jones said he has been campaigning for a store in Douglas for some time now and is happy to see it finally come to fruition.
“We are a different regional environment,” he said. “We care about our associates. If you have ever worked retail this is a totally different type of retail. Our big thing is customer service. If you take care of the customers, they will come back.”
Local residents will be receiving coupons and promo information in the mail prior to the grand opening.
Harbor Freight is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Store officials said the Douglas store is the 31st store to open in Arizona.
Harbor Freight stocks a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more. The stores are smaller and much easier to shop than the huge home centers.