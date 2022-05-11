DOUGLAS — A new store, known nationwide for having quality tools at the lowest prices, has announced that it will be opening a store in Douglas.
Harbor Freight Tools will be opening sometime in late June in the old Stage Department Store building at 204 W. Fifth St. across the street from Walmart.
“An official opening date will be announced closer to opening,” store officials said in a press release. “(Interior) construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Douglas area.”
Trey Feiler, senior vice president, real estate and construction for Harbor Freight Tools, said, “We’ve been looking to open a location in Douglas for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous value to the community. In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Douglas area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”
The store is expected to bring 25 to 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates and will have seasonal opportunities.
A hiring job fair for Harbor Freight was held Monday and Tuesday, May 9-10 at the Arizona@Work Douglas office on Seventh Street. Store manager Robert Shohet and his assistant manager, Araceli Victoria, met with approximately 25 applicants Monday.
“We were impressed with the turnout,” Shohet said.
Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Douglas, AZ.”
According to the press release, Harbor Freight Tools offers a competitive starting rate along with a best-in-class retail benefits package that includes robust health coverage and Thanksgiving and Christmas off, the press release states.
“Harbor Freight provides stability and the opportunity to advance in a company that continues to grow, with over 24,000 associates and more than 1,200 locations nationwide.
“Harbor Freight recognizes that its people are key to its success and is committed to being the best place to work in any industry. Forbes Magazine has recently recognized Harbor Freight as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail, one of the top employers in terms of diversity, a top employer for women, and one of the country’s Best Employers for Veterans for two years in a row. Diversityjobs.com has also recognized the company as a top employer for its commitment to diversity and inclusion. “
The family-owned company started in Southern California in 1977 when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small phone sales business into a successful mail order company, bypassing the resellers, dealing directly with factories, and passing the savings on to the customer.
The company opened its first store in 1980 and has a store in Sierra Vista. Harbor Freight Tools has more than 1,200 stores across the country, 24,000 associates and more than 40 million customers.
“We are excited to have Harbor Freight join our business community,” Douglas Mayor Donald Huish said. “We are pleased that they want to be a part of our expanding economy. We wish them much success and a long stay in our wonderful community.”