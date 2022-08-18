DOUGLAS — For the third consecutive year, Haven of Douglas has been awarded the Arizona Health Care Association Innovative Program and Improvement Award.
Adam Brake, executive director at Haven of Douglas, said his facility won the award in 2020 and 2021.
“The Arizona Health Care Association often likes to recognize innovations within the individual facilities at their annual conference,” he said. “In today’s world you need to evolve or you’re not doing too much. This is a huge part of what we do here in terms of how we innovate. We try to do everything we can to make sure our residents are the happiest they can possibly be and make sure our staff is well educated and ready to deal with any problem that’s handed to them.”
Brake said he has a staff of approximately 100 people who work 24/7 taking care of about 58 residents.
“It takes a lot of people to make sure this place runs smoothly, and we provide the best care possible,” he said. “The first year we won for creating the state’s first feeding assisted program, which was a program we and our Haven corporation developed with the help of Vanderbilt University and basically brought the first feeding assistance program to help non-clinical staff have the ability to feed our residents. Last year we won the award for our focus and partnership with equality health and to teach and focus on Latino eccentric care and help them develop a program that they can hopefully get to all facilities.”
This year’s award came about when Erika Peralta, activities director at Haven of Douglas, came up with the idea of having a “Happy Hour” at Haven twice a week from 3-5 p.m. where residents can have non-alcoholic spirit drinks either in their rooms or in the common meeting area.
“As we all know medications and alcohol don’t mix,” Brake said. “The drinks we provide here are more than a mocktail, they’re an exact replica minus the alcohol.”
Peralta said dealing with COVID has been a challenge, but she and her activity assistant, Dannia Cadena, have found a way to keep their residents entertained. Future events at Haven will include Mexican Fiestas, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“She helps the residents with recreational activities here,” Brake said. “Anything that they enjoy doing Erika helps facilitate. I don’t think people realize we have one of the premier skilled nursing teams in the state here. It’s a great team that I’m happy to be a part of. The team here is the one that gets it all done.”
Last year Haven of Douglas was awarded a five-star rating from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the only facility in Cochise County to receive such a high rating.
Brake said each year CMS rates each nursing facility on staffing, quality measures (the quality of care they provide) and performance in the annual survey, which is a four-day inspection.
“That rating is important to us because we’re in an era where many are losing their five-star rating because of staffing issues or have trouble providing quality care. We’re still rising and succeeding.”
Brake believes the COVID struggle has brought his team closer together.
“It’s easy to fall apart or get galvanized,” he said. “I think we all support each other that much more, having fought this whole pandemic side by side.”
Brake has been with Haven of Douglas four years; Peralta eight year.
They both say they feel Haven of Douglas provides a high level of quality care for its residents.
“I love being here and working with the residents,” Peralta said.
“These awards are just a byproduct of having a really good team,” Brake said.