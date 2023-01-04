DOUGLAS − After four and a half years of serving as the administrator at the Haven Health of Douglas skilled nursing facility, Adam Brake has accepted the Chief Financial Officer position at Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc.

Brake, whose last day was Thursday, Dec. 29, started his new position at CCHCI on Tuesday.

