DOUGLAS − After four and a half years of serving as the administrator at the Haven Health of Douglas skilled nursing facility, Adam Brake has accepted the Chief Financial Officer position at Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc.
Brake, whose last day was Thursday, Dec. 29, started his new position at CCHCI on Tuesday.
“Chiricahua Community Health Centers is excited to welcome Mr. Adam Brake to our executive team on Jan. 1, 2023, under the title of chief financial officer,” Jonathan Melk, CEO for CCHCI, said in an email. “As CFO, Adam will be responsible for the financial oversight and strategy of our complex and rapidly growing community health organization. Adam not only has a proven track record of achievement while at Haven Health of Douglas but is also an invested community member who has chosen to make Cochise County his family’s home.”
Brake took over at Haven of Douglas in August 2018.
In the past year Brake helped lead the Haven team to a five-star rating from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the only facility in Cochise County to receive the designation.
Haven of Douglas also was awarded the Arizona Health Care Association Innovative Program and Improvement Award for the third consecutive year.
Brake said those accomplishments are a credit to the hard work and dedication from his staff of 90 employees and not so much anything he has done.
“It’s always been about the team,” Brake said. “If there is any credit to be taken it should go to them. I’ve always enjoyed watching them learn and grow and advance their own career. Hopefully I left a good impact on those individuals and hopefully they’ll continue to have success in their careers. I love the team here. This team will always have a special place in my heart.”
Brake said he was happy at Haven of Douglas and wasn’t looking for another job.
“I was always taught that you need to learn how to spot opportunity, but you also need to know when it’s time for a door to close,” he said. “It felt like at Haven it was time to hand the reins off here. It just so happened that it coordinated with an opportunity at Chiricahua. I didn’t necessarily seek after it. This change happened very naturally. It’s a great opportunity to continue to bless lives to continue the mission that we’ve established here at Haven.”
Brake says he’s always admired the work Melk and his team do at Chiricahua and he’s looking forward to being part of a new team.
“Chiricahua has always done great things for this community,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to further the mission to alleviate suffering here in Douglas.”
His new role as CFO will require Brake to work in Sierra Vista and Douglas. Brake says he’s not moving and will remain in Douglas.
In March, Brake was selected to be the new bishop of the Douglas ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“In terms of my calling at church I want to make sure we are honoring God and giving him the time that he’s requesting of me for that,” Brake said. “We like it here and plan on remaining here.”
Brake said Jake Bullecer will be his replacement at Haven.
“He came down for a tour,” Brake said. “I spent a considerable amount of time with him. Jake is going to do an amazing job here. He has a good team to work with. The vision will go on.”
