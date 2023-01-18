DOUGLAS − For the second time in less than two years the historic Gadsden Hotel in downtown Douglas is once again under new ownership.

Balwant Aulck, Rashpal Thind and Sukhchain Sandu of Bright Brain Hospitality in Seattle took over ownership in late November after the previous owner, Erick Harrell of Harrell Destinations, bought it from Anel and Florencio Lopez in 2021 and then put it back up for sale.

