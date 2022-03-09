DOUGLAS — A former Douglas resident who is a writer and film director living in North Hollywood, California, is looking for local residents to assist him with a short film documentary that will be shot in Douglas March 25-28.
“I have a cast and crew from Hollywood and after reaching out to the Douglas High School film department, they have agreed to volunteer a group of students who will assist (with) the production and be working alongside a professional crew. In return they get a credit on IMDb as well as professional experience shooting a film,” said Fransua Durazo, who is writing, directing and producing the short film called “Divided Desert” that reveals the risks immigrants experience crossing the desert as they evade patrols in search of their coyote.
“After jumping the U.S.-Mexican border, a couple are rerouted deeper into the dark desert putting their life and relationship to the test as they journey through a dangerous terrain filled with paths of signs of past crossers,” the films promo reads.
Durazo, who was raised in Douglas, has created a crowdfunding page listed on Kickstarter, where a full breakdown of the story, people, rewards and pledges or donations to the film can be found.
“We have a budget of $8,100 that we are hoping to meet,” Durazo said. “Kickstarter is all or nothing. People who donate; nothing gets taken out of their account unless I meet my goal.
“We are also accepting any sort of offer to help as well as support from the community. I want to invite people to be a part of the film. I have been in contact with the city of Douglas, and all is confirmed for the film. They have approved the location where we’ll be filming at which is behind the (Douglas Municipal) Airport as well as at the old Border Patrol station on Lawrence Street.
“We’re also looking for some who may be willing to cater as well as places to stay for the crew that are coming. We’re looking for someone who might have an extra trailer for the cast where they can prepare themselves. We also need chairs and tables for the catering plus a couple of generators for power. Any kind of source will be a big help. Any kind of donation, regardless of what it is, will be credited on the film.”
Durazo says while the schedule could change, he plans on filming March 25 from 5-9 p.m.; March 26 roughly 4-8 a.m. and then again 5 p.m. that evening to midnight Sunday morning; Sunday evening and Monday evening 4-9 p.m.
The Douglas native has been described as an ambitious filmmaker with a burning passion to create content that not only inspires but brings awareness in a world recently filled with tragedy.
“I hope to entertain and enlighten my audience, so that we can remember the life we are given and unravel the destructions of the world that cover up its beautiful purpose and push us to do what we were brought here to do in, creating to create, aspire to inspire, and helping to heal,” he said on his website. “My world is of love and happiness.
“I am a student of change and I stand proud of who I am. What sets me apart is that I come 100 percent with heart in everything I do. I grew up in Douglas, raised and loved by a single father (Robert “Tuti” Durazo), a close but distant mother (Renee), seven aunts, an uncle and dozens of close cousins, yet the tragedy I’ve experienced is so grand, instead of letting it define me, it has become the fuel that feeds the passion I have to show stories through the screen, that are real, inspire change and healing, all while entertaining through the mechanism of filmmaking.”
Durazo said, “We’ve seen tales about the U.S.-Mexico border crossing, the tragedy on either side are stranger than fiction. As kids I used to play with my cousins in the desert. At times the desert was our front and back yard. My grandparents’ home sat right between two deserts where we would ride my grandfather’s horses through the desert to the other side where my aunt’s trailer home sat in a fenced 100-acre property. Through the many times I’ve walked the desert, 90% of the time I would see items left from people who crossed the border illegally, where they would hide themselves from the Border Patrol. I’ve had many surprising encounters and I experienced the hostile environment of the Arizona desert.”
Durazo said border films are one of his favorites films to make.
“These films are a reflection of the many border crossers I saw, and it would put a face or story to the items I saw in the desert when I was just a little kid,” he said. “However, I’ve struggled to find that in border films, or at least those I’ve watched. Typically, we get information from primary media sources which mostly focus on issues of legality and perspective from law enforcement.
“But what does it look like from the other side? What do the people themselves say about the process? ‘Divided Desert’ jumps into a dangerous terrain, revealing human stories and new insights into the controversial topics of illegal border crossings more so, offering a counter to the dominant sort of way that Americans think of undocumented immigration. I want to show these millions of undocumented people’s stories and I want to approach it in a very cinematic way, so that my film can be a reflection to the people who have gone through or lost someone crossing the Mexican border in search for help and a better life.”
Durazo studied film and video production at Oklahoma City Community College and in October 2020 moved to Hollywood to study directing and filmmaking at Columbia College Hollywood where he graduated with a degree in directing cinema. He also has an associate’s degree in film and video production. He’s worked as a camera operator for a church and for an Oklahoma morning show. Additionally, he has been personally mentored by Francis Ford Coppola as he wrote a live cinema.
“This is something I’ve been doing for a while,” Durazo said. “I took the chance and moved here (to California) during the pandemic. I packed up my car when the world was kind of going down and said to myself ‘I’m going to slingshot forward.’ Things have been going great since I moved here.”
Durazo said he’s written a short film called “Memories for Mom” which is based on experiences he had with his mom, Renee. when he was growing up.
The Douglas native was recently chosen for an internship by the Hollywood Casting and Film Institute.
“We have real big producers mentor us as we write and produce our own film,” he said. “I’m currently in the process of writing two films right now, one for the ‘Hollywood Casting,’ which they will produce, and this ‘Divided Desert,’ which I have been writing since April last year.
“I want to make a film that is very much true and different than what you get from other border films in a town where that actually takes place. I want my film to be a pilot for a bigger film that may be of interest to other producers in Hollywood as I pitch this. I want to invite the community to be a part of this film from the start.”
Anyone wanting to help or who may have questions about the project may contact Durazo through Kickstarter or through his Facebook page Fransua Durazo | Facebook.