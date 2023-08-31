HOPE Inc. hosts community resource event in Douglas

DOUGLAS — HOPE Incorporated of Douglas hosted a community connect resource event along with other community partners on Monday, Aug. 21, offering information about what services they provide to help those in need.
The event was held at the HOPE Inc. location on 661 G Ave.
HOPE, which stands for Helping Ourselves Pursue Enrichment, is a wellness recovery integration program. According to its website it is a consumer-run specialty provider of behavioral health services. With over 30 years of service delivery, HOPE provides professional peer-support services to individuals who are living with mental illness and/or substance use disorders, and to those involved in the criminal justice system.
“We brought in social service agencies, other organizations, specifically those who do services in Douglas allowing them to provide information and resources to those who attended,” said Susan Arnold, marketing and communications manager for HOPE Inc. “We tried to make sure this was happening at the same time the Food Bank across the street was handing out commodities. Our hope is to fill those gaps we have in care, making sure people have the services that they need. We do that through a lot of outreach and also working with our community partners in order to facilitate easy access to care.”
HOPE Inc. arrived in Douglas in March 2020. It also has an office in Sierra Vista as well as other cities throughout the state.
Jerome Lanier, the site director for Douglas, said HOPE is all about helping others pursue enrichment.
“We’re basically in it together,” he said. “We like to meet people where they’re at which is why we’ve invited other members of the community to be here today. The reason we did this is because a lot of the people in the community who are disserviced or disadvantaged, this could be one of the few times they get out. The goal for today was to be here for people. That’s our standard goal everywhere; to provide service in the community.”
Elizabeth Durazo is the outreach specialist for HOPE.
“We are out in the community most of the day,” she said. “We help people get their birth certificates; go to DES or if they need transportation to detox or rehab. Wherever it is they need to go we take them. We also provide the intake and transportation if they want classes or groups with HOPE. Anything they need we provide. For HOPE you do need to be on AHCCCS but for outreach you don’t.
“We deal with those suffering mental illness and substance abuse disorders,” said Marina Valencia, the housing navigator for Douglas. “There are a lot of people who need those services. We also deal with individuals who are coming out of the criminal justice system.”
“To be clear, we are not a government agency,” Arnold said. “We are a nonprofit. A lot of our funding comes from government sources.”
Arnold announced that in October there will be an open house at the Sierra Vista office at 1201 E. Fry Blvd.
“We are a consumer peer run specialty provider of behavioral health services,” Lanier said. “We have over 30 years in the business and have AHCCCS, our new provider does consider us a center of excellence. We provide criminal justice, peer support therapy. Once you come in there is really nothing we can’t or won’t do. If there is something here, you need that we can’t do we will gladly help you get into another facility. We do stand by our tagline ‘We’re in it together’ and we do meet you where you’re at.”
For more information on HOPE visit its website, hopearizona.org or its Facebook page, HOPEincArizona.