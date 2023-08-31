HOPE Inc. hosts community resource event in Douglas

Marina Valencia and Elizabeth Durazo, left, with HOPE Inc. hand out information pamphlets at their table at the community connect resource event that was held Monday, Aug. 21, in Douglas.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — HOPE Incorporated of Douglas hosted a community connect resource event along with other community partners on Monday, Aug. 21, offering information about what services they provide to help those in need.

The event was held at the HOPE Inc. location on 661 G Ave.

