DOUGLAS — Horse racing is returning to the Cochise County Fairgrounds in Douglas this weekend.
Dominique Valenzuela, fairgrounds general manager, said gates will open at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday with post time scheduled for 1 p.m.
The number of races that will be held each day is yet to be determined, but Valenzuela said there will be no more than 16 total races.
Saturday’s races will be drawn on Wednesday; Sunday’s races will be drawn on Thursday.
Admission will be $5. Those 6 and younger will be admitted free.
“We’re really excited to be putting this event on again,” Valenzuela said. “2019 was the last time we hosted (horse racing), and we had a good turnout.”
The beer booth will be open and Valenzuela anticipates having different food vendors on the grounds as well.
After announcing in March the races were returning following a two-year hiatus, Valenzuela said getting everything ready has been pretty hectic.
“It’s been a lot of work but we’re going to make it,” she said. “We have a lot of horsemen, and a lot of riders coming down. We’re really excited to bring horse racing back to Douglas.”
There will be pari-mutuel betting this weekend. Pari-mutuel betting, also known as pool betting, is a unique form of betting.
Instead of placing wagers against a bookmaker, you’re placing wagers against other bettors who have placed wagers on the same event.
All wagers go into a pool, and the pool is shared equally between those who make the winning selection.
Valenzuela has had her crew working getting the racetrack, stalls and facilities ready.
“It’s a lot of work but hopefully it will be worth it for us,” she said. “The state helped make this happen by providing funding. Without that funding we can’t run, it’s too expensive. We would like to see the community show up and support these races so we can keep doing this. We need all the support we can get.”
After Douglas, horse racing will take a brief break before resuming in Sonoita May 7-8.