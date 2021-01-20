DOUGLAS — Shortly after Sen. Mark Kelly was sworn into office Douglas Mayor Donald Huish had a Zoom meeting with the senator to talk with him about funding for the two-port solution for Douglas and what that would mean for not only Douglas but also Cochise County.
Huish extended an invitation to the senator to come to Douglas, tour the port and see first hand the congestion that is dealt with each day, even with the COVID-19 travel restrictions in place.
Sen. Kelly accepted the invitation and on Jan. 15 was in Douglas where he toured the port, and spoke with Huish as well as area port director Jeffrey Wilson and Customs and Border Protection Director of Field Operations Guadalupe Ramirez.
“His visit here today was extremely beneficial because we now have another voice in Washington,” Huish said. “I knew he supported the project before he got here but after talking with him in person I know he supports it 110%.”
Sen. Kelly stated that one of the main reasons he came to Douglas was to tour the Castro Port of Entry and get a better understanding of the congestion and learn more about what is needed to better do the job.
“That port of entry is an appropriations committee priority for me to get it upgraded,” he said. “It’s incredibly important for security but it’s also important for our economy. It’s on the GSA priority list for construction. We need to make sure that the funding is there in the next appropriations cycle to get it upgraded because it has issues. One of the things they need is the funding to build a new port of entry.”
Kelly agreed the current facility is old and no longer designed to fit needs. It’s in rather poor shape and border officers are not able to process commercial vehicles as well as the passenger vehicles and foot traffic in an efficient way.
“It was really helpful for me to learn what it takes for CBP to do this job from an operators perspective,” the senator said.
Huish stated he is constantly amazed at what local CBP agents do in such a restricted space, adding the amount of goods that crosses each year is about $4 billion. That amount could increase to roughly $10 billion once the new port is completed and fully operational.
“What that means is that more services will be needed here in the forms of a truck stop, warehousing and those related businesses,” the mayor said. “Sen. Kelly mentioned to me that he came away with a much greater understanding of not only the physical aspect of the port but also the enforcement part of it and what they’re doing and seeing and the great benefits of technology a new port of entry will allow us to use and enhance our security here on the border. Sen. Kelly has been down here once before but didn’t receive the in-depth tour he did today.”
According to the mayor, Sen. Kelly has already spoken on the senate floor regarding the need for this project to move forward.
“One of the things he said today that caught my attention was that Sen. Kelly was hoping to maybe get this put into an infrastructure bill and not necessarily through the GSA funding portion of the budget,” Huish said. “That would make a whole lot of sense to be able to fund the two-port solution for Douglas. I pretty much had given up hope for the fiscal year 2020-21 budget for the federal government because the senate did not fund it fully. After speaking with Sen. Kelly today I think there is a new ray of hope that he may find, or suggest a different way to fund it though this appropriations through infrastructure to be able to maybe get some funds committed for Douglas.”
Huish believes the new port of entry is the catalyst for economic growth.
“It will enhance not only this side of the border but it will also enhance the Mexican side of the border, which will in turn make people want to come shop here. We believe the port of entry is going to be crucial to all this but we’re not waiting around for it to happen only then to react. We want to be proactive and be able to start laying that foundation so when it happens, we’re ready to go.”
Huish said it’s been at least 20 years since the proposed port expansion project was initiated and each year it seems as if it’s getting one step closer to soon becoming a reality.
“Now I’m seeing some energy and elective desires and the realization that this is crucial to not only border security but to the economy to not only Douglas but also the state of Arizona and Cochise County,” he said.
J.D. Rottweiler, president of Cochise College, agrees. Kelly was at the Cochise College Douglas campus following his tour of the Douglas port where he had lunch with Rottweiler before taking part in a virtual meeting with 10 community stakeholders in which economic development and related border issues were discussed.
“We think the future is really bright for the Douglas campus if we can get that port of entry built,” Rottweiler said. “We’ve worked really hard to keep the Douglas campus vibrant and healthy. What we really need to see happen now are jobs and opportunities that are linked directly to that port of entry.”
Huish stated he was pleased the senator took time out of his busy schedule to come to Douglas, tour the port of entry, learn more about the proposed expansion and gain a better understanding of what the needs are here.
“I think Sen. Kelly saw today it’s not just one thing going on here other than the port of entry, there’re many other aspects that go on,” he said. “There were a wide variety of subjects that were addressed today and yes, the main purpose of the visit was the port of entry, but there were also several other issues the senator needed to be made aware of and I think we got that across to him.”
The senator said the message that he will take back to his colleagues in Washington, D.C., is that Douglas as well as Cochise County need the funding for the port of entry expansion.
“This brings real revenue to our country if we upgrade these ports of entry,” Kelly said. “It’s not only good for the state of Arizona, it’s good for trade, it’s good for our country, so this is an investment. I would like to see these ports of entry get moved up on the priority list and get the funding they need so they can be more efficient. That’s going to be my main message from the visit today.”