DOUGLAS — The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation after hunters discovered what are believed to be human remains in the rugged Peloncillo Mountains east of Douglas.
According to information posted on the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, around 11:30 a.m. Sunday the CCSO’s Search and Rescue team was activated to assist in the recovery of the remains.
According to the information, after coming upon the remains the hunters marked them, noted the GPS coordinates, and once back in cell phone coverage contacted a CCSO sergeant, who then mobilized the SAR.
CCSO detectives along with agents from the U.S. Border Patrol responded to the area where the remains were located.
The remains were located approximately 1.5 miles east of Geronimo Trail and one mile from the New Mexico state line.
Once the scene was processed by detectives, the remains were carried to the road and turned over to a mortuary for transport to the medical examiner’s office.