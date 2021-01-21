DOUGLAS — The identity of the individual killed in a fatal camper fire Dec. 22 has been revealed.
“On January 8, 2021, the Pima County Medical Examiner’s office positively identified the body of the Douglas resident as a 36-year-old male by the name of Antonio Sarabia,” Jamilette Barrios, public information officer for the Douglas Police Department, said in an email. “The investigation is ongoing at this time. Our thoughts are with Mr. Sarabia’s family during this difficult time.”
At around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 22 the Douglas Fire Department as well as officers with the Douglas Police Department responded to the area of International and D Avenue for a fully engulfed camper trailer located within the yard of a vacant property.
The DFD quickly extinguished the fire and then notified Douglas police officers that a body was in the remnants of the burned trailer.
The body was removed from the scene and transported to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office in Tucson for an autopsy.
Barrios did confirm that at the time of the blaze there were no connected utilities to the trailer or to the lot.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.