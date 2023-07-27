DOUGLAS − Illusions Boutique, which has been a part of the Douglas business community for over 28 years, has moved.
Previously located at 929 G Ave., Illusions Boutique can now be found several stores down the street at 911 G Ave. in what the old Casa Enrique building.
Store owner Ida Pedrego held a relocation grand reopening on Saturday, July 22, where family, friends and a few members of the Douglas City Council stopped by to wish her continued success in her new location.
BB’s Dance Academy was also on hand, providing some entertainment.
According to longtime friend Alma Vildosola, Illusions Boutique started off as a small clothing dress shop and has evolved into what it is today.
“A boutique that is sought after by many and has had an article published in the New York Times, 24 hours in America due to the great customer service and its contributions to the community provided by Mrs. Ida Pedrego,” Vildosola said.
Vildosola said this is certainly an exciting day for Ida and her family.
“Today is a very special day for me and my family,” Pedrego said. “I thank everyone for being here and supporting our business.”
Pedrego said after the passing of her mother Maria Isabel Vega she bought the store from her father, Guillermo, and with the help of her daughter Ida (her namesake), Mila Castro and Ida they have kept the business running as an act of love.
Pedrego sold her location a while back and her daughter bought the Casa Enrique location which is much larger and roomier.
“I’m very excited to be here,”’ Ida said. “It’s a lot prettier. We brought back the wooden floors and the authentic look. I feel this is good not just for me but for the community. I feel it’s a blessing.
“We have all kinds of prom and bridal dresses here from size 2 to 26. We also rent tuxedos. We have for young girls to mature women.”
Pedrego said her parents instilled in her the work ethic that you can achieve anything if you work hard.
“My mothers work ethics and now on us,” she said. “Here it’s customer service. That’s why we get customers from all over. Even during the pandemic when many people closed, I didn’t. I believe it was because of our work ethic and customer service. I will continue to do that.”
Pedrego said many of her customers return because of that customer service.
“I plan on keeping it up until the Lord calls me,” she said.
Pedrego said her summer hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, reverting to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the winter months.
You can find Illusions Boutique on Instagram, Facebook, or call 520- 456-6849.
