DOUGLAS − Illusions Boutique, which has been a part of the Douglas business community for over 28 years, has moved.

Previously located at 929 G Ave., Illusions Boutique can now be found several stores down the street at 911 G Ave. in what the old Casa Enrique building.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?