DOUGLAS — The investigation into the accident that claimed the life of a local youth is continuing, according to Douglas Police Chief Kraig Fullen.
“The investigation is still ongoing; nothing further to release at this time,” Fullen said Monday.
According to information provided by the Douglas Police Department, on Thursday, Feb. 10, at approximately 7:48 a.m., the DPD received a call of a vehicle-bicyclist collision in the area of Fourth Street and G Avenue
“Douglas fire as well as Douglas police units were dispatched to the scene,” a press release from the DPD stated. “Upon arrival, officers discovered a male juvenile laying in the street not breathing and not responding. Officers immediately began life saving efforts on the juvenile while Douglas fire arrived.
“Medics with the Douglas Fire Department arrived shortly after and took over life-saving efforts. The juvenile was transported to the Douglas Emergency Department where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.”
The juvenile has been identified as 12-year-old Bryan Chacon of Agua Prieta, a sixth-grade student at Ray Borane Middle School on 12th Street.
A candlelight vigil was held for Chacon Tuesday at the intersection where the accident took place.
Ana Samaniego, superintendent of the Douglas Unified School District, has confirmed that donations are being accepted and can be dropped off at the district office, 1132 E. 12th St., or at Ray Borane Middle School.
“We will make sure the family gets (the donations) for any related expenses they may have,” she said. “This is such a devastating tragedy that affected our school and community as a whole. Many of us did not know the child personally, but this accident has impacted all of us in unimaginable ways. Our children leave our homes to attend school and we as their parents expect to see them at the end of their school day; however, that was not the case for this student.
“Everyone who knew him said he was a well-mannered boy, respectful, kind and just loved his mother, brother, and grandparents. He was full of life and everyone at school will miss him dearly. This tragedy affected many different people, therefore, we have done everything to assist our staff, students, and families process this situation. Our DUSD Crisis Team and Pinal Behavioral Health has been working closely with staff and students at RBMS as they go through this grief.
“We give our sincerest condolences to his family who is suffering the most. DUSD also wants to thank all of our first responders and community members who immediately assisted during the scene of the accident and everyone else in this community who has reached out or donated money for the family.”
According to Fullen, the DPD, with the assistance of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, is continuing with the investigation.