Investigation into fatal fire continues

DOUGLAS — The investigation into what started a fire that killed an unidentified individual is continuing and no identification has yet been made on the body.
At around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 22 the Douglas Fire Department as well as officers with the Douglas Police Department responded to the area of International and D Avenue for a fully engulfed camper trailer located within the yard of a vacant property.
The DFD quickly extinguished the fire and then notified Douglas police officers of a body found in the remnants of the burned trailer.
The body was removed from the scene and transported to the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office in Tucson for an autopsy.
“Due to the pandemic and holidays, the Pima County Examiner's office does not have an update for us yet,” Jamillette Barrios, public information officer for the DPD, said Monday.
Barrios did confirm that there were no connected utilities to the trailer or to the lot. She could not, however, say if the body was that of a male or female.
“The name of the deceased is being withheld pending confirmed identification along with notice to next of kin,” she said.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.