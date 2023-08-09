DOUGLAS — There was a sense of excitement Wednesday, Aug. 2, as students and staff in the Douglas Unified School District began a new school year.

Officials for the Douglas Unified School District report first-day numbers had student enrollment at 3,425, down significantly from last year’s 4,000.

