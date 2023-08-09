Fifteen minutes into the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 2, the Douglas Fire Department was called to Douglas High School when a smoke alarm went off in one of the wings. It turned out to be a false alarm.
Aylin Villegas kisses her mom, Andrea, on the cheek before beginning her first day of kindergarten at Clawson Elementary School in Douglas Aug. 2.
Monica Zavala, a first grade teacher at Sarah Marley Elementary in Douglas, greets Elizabeth Medina the opening day of school.
PHOTOS by Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Alexa Moran, left, visits with Valentina Preciado prior to starting the fourth grade at Clawson Elementary School in Douglas.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Clawson Elementary School art teacher Maritza Guerrero and some of her art students, from left, Carlos Valdez, Breydon Santos and Ian Batancor.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Fifteen minutes into the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 2, the Douglas Fire Department was called to Douglas High School when a smoke alarm went off in one of the wings. It turned out to be a false alarm.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Douglas firefighters, from left, Chris Skinner, Marco Peralta, Jesus Lamadrid and Chris Escarcega stand ready to enter the school grounds at Douglas High School if needed on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
DOUGLAS — There was a sense of excitement Wednesday, Aug. 2, as students and staff in the Douglas Unified School District began a new school year.
Officials for the Douglas Unified School District report first-day numbers had student enrollment at 3,425, down significantly from last year’s 4,000.
Students began arriving early to their respective schools, eager to start the day. Many students expressed excitement about seeing their teachers and friends while others wished summer was extended just a little bit longer.
At Douglas High School, school was not in session 15 minutes when a smoke alarm malfunction in one of the wings triggered a response from the Douglas Fire Department.
Once the area was examined and no threat was found, school resumed.
DUSD Superintendent Ana Samaniego welcomed back the students to another exciting school year, where every child matters and every kid has hope.
“We are committed to providing (each student) with a nurturing and enriching environment where they can thrive academically, socially and emotionally because we believe every child has hope,” Samaniego said in a letter posted on the DUSD website. “At Douglas Unified School District, we believe in the power of education to transform lives by educating with heart. Our mission is to inspire a love of learning and empower our students to become critical thinkers, creative problem solvers, and responsible citizens. As partners in your child’s education, we encourage you to play an active role in their academic journey, supporting their progress and being involved in school activities whenever possible and most importantly, sending your child to school every day.”
Samaniego encouraged parents to stay informed by checking the school websites regularly as well as the Facebook pages and continue to communicate with their child’s teachers.
Denise Cox, DUSD assistant superintendent, provided the opening day enrollment figures for each school:
Clawson Elementary 316, Sarah Marley Elementary 273; Faras Elementary in Pirtleville 127, Joe Carlson Elementary 397, Stevenson Elementary 389, Paul Huber Middle School 357, Ray Borane Middle School 325 and Douglas High School 1,241.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone