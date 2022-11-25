Jewish Cemetery clean-up efforts led by local students

Students and staff from the Douglas High School Key, a high school branch of Kiwanis International, participated in the cleanup.

 Submitted

DOUGLAS — The ongoing rehabilitation efforts of a local Jewish cemetery has continued with cleanups organized two to three times a year by Douglas High School and Cochise College students.

At the most recent clean up on Oct. 22, nearly 20 students form the DHS Key Club participated in pulling weeds, dusting off graves, and raking gravel after a heavy monsoon season left the cemetery site nearly unwalkable for visitors.

