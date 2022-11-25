DOUGLAS — The ongoing rehabilitation efforts of a local Jewish cemetery has continued with cleanups organized two to three times a year by Douglas High School and Cochise College students.
At the most recent clean up on Oct. 22, nearly 20 students form the DHS Key Club participated in pulling weeds, dusting off graves, and raking gravel after a heavy monsoon season left the cemetery site nearly unwalkable for visitors.
The Key Club students, whose focus is community service, have participated in cleanups at the cemetery in the past, collecting 10 to 15 commercial-sized trash bags of debris during each visit and learning about the history of what is officially called the Bisbee-Douglas Jewish Cemetery.
Led by community member Abe Villarreal, the focus of these cleanup efforts is to bring attention to a little-known historical site located one block East from the corner of Third Street and San Antonio Avenue on the U.S.- Mexico border.
Villarreal has facilitated cleanup events twice a year since 2016.
“Every time we do a cleanup, students ask questions about who is buried here, about the culture and the language. It’s always a learning experience,” he said.
Since 2020, the cemetery has experienced extensive renovations with the addition of a gate, camera, lighting, gravel and landscaping.
To learn more about the cemetery, information is available at the Douglas-Williams House Museum, located at 1001 D. Ave. in Douglas.
