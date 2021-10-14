DOUGLAS — Job seekers looking for any kind of employment flocked to the Douglas Visitors Center for a job fair that was hosted by the city of Douglas and Arizona@Work Connections Oct. 8.
A reported 32 employers from Douglas, Sierra Vista and even one from Tucson were on hand to interview potential employees.
Estrella Montion, who has been out of work several months, said she was appreciative of the job fair and left hoping she will get some call backs with some of the agencies she left her resume with.
“Having this event was really a good idea,” she said. “Having all these companies here made it convenient.”
The Douglas Unified School District took part in the event.
Denise Cox, the assistant superintendent and human resources director, said she felt it was a worthwhile event.
“We interviewed on the spot; we have quite a few candidates that we will be calling back to hopefully offer them a position,” she said. “We would definitely take part in something like this again if they were to have it.”
Gateway Services Regional Manager Donnie Huish — who has a Lasting Paws Pet Memorial Services office in the Douglas area and also serves Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico — attended the event along with his Douglas supervisor, Liliana Luna.
“I thought there was a great turnout today,” he said. “Initially when we signed up we weren’t sure what to expect, but looking at what’s here today you see a lot of employers and a lot of people wanting jobs.”
Huish said he spoke to two candidates, and one actually had pet cremation experience, which is what his company does.
“This was our first job fair that we have participated in,” he said. “We would definitely come back if they were to host another.”
Valerie Verrochi, human resources recruiting and retention specialist for La Frontera, which provides outpatient mental health and substance abuse services and has a Southeastern Arizona Behavior Health Services office in Douglas, said they had more than 40 people on their sign-in sheet.
“We were able to collect over 17 written applications,” she said. “We gave out business cards and flyers to many other applicants who may not quite fit the criteria, but will soon, hopefully. We were able to let people know about our hiring efforts for SEABUS here in the Douglas area, what we’re able to provide in terms of public health for the community and what that it looks like for employees trying to get into this area of work.”
Verrochi and her assistant, Blanca Dicochea, drove from Tucson for the event and said it definitely was worth the effort coming to Douglas.
“This job fair is much more organized than others we’ve been to,” she said. “Today was definitely a success. We are very glad we came. Not only do we have jobs here in Douglas, but SEABHS/La Frontera also has jobs available in Sierra Vista, Safford, Willcox and Benson as well. I thank the city of Douglas for inviting us and creating this opportunity. Anyone interested can visit our website at lafrontera.org and type in the city they are looking for. They can also type in SEABHS. That will give them a list of all these different areas and what openings are available.”
Eric W. Grisham, business services representative for Arizona@Work, said this was the largest turnout he’s ever had for a job fair in Douglas.
“The turnout today was outstanding,” he said. “My hat is off to Nubia (Romo, marketing and communications specialist) with the city. She did a great job of marketing and getting the word out about this event. Today was awesome.”
Grisham said the goal coming in was to bring people and prospective employers together, and he believed that was accomplished.
“This is a huge networking event,” he said. “Businesses need people, and people need jobs. What better way to do that than to network and connect local businesses with people that live in their area?”
Grisham said he met mayor Donald Huish, and they discussed when they could host another job fair down the road.
“For being the first in-person event like this, I thought today went excellent,” Romo said. “I was so happy we were able to do this, and to see the response we got was truly amazing.”
Romo thanked Grisham and Arizona@Work for all they did in helping make the event a success.
“It was exciting to see that people were out here wanting to work,” she said. “They brought their resumes, so many people filled out applications. It’s wonderful to see people going back to work. That’s what we need.”