DOUGLAS — Students from a group called the Kindness Club at Joe Carlson and Clawson Elementary Schools recently held a food drive for St. Vincent de Paul on G Avenue.
The end result was boxes full of food being dropped off at the SVDP on Nov. 23. Some of the club members from the two schools as well as Faras Elementary even drew handmade placemats, which were then laminated and given to St. Vincent de Paul as well.
Elizabeth Hooper, a school counselor at both schools, oversees the Kindness Club.
“The Kindness Club was created as a way to teach the students (about) the community and how to treat not only their classmates, but also their teachers, administrators, family members with kindness,” she said. “The Kindness Club initiated this food drive as a way to give back to our community. It was about a four-week project.”
Claudia Leon, principal at Joe Carlson, said she was extremely pleased by the response everyone showed toward the food drive.
“I am so proud,” she said. “I thank the children and their families. It was a school-wide response. For many of these students, it’s a service learning project as well. We felt it was important that our donations stay here in the community and help out those in need.”
Corinna Moen, principal at Clawson, admitted she was a little nervous at the start as donations were slow coming in at the beginning and then drastically increased as the food drive continued.
“We went from having a somewhat empty box to pretty soon having boxes that were full and overflowing,” she said. “Even this morning, we still had food items being dropped off. It was such an amazing effort by Ms. Hooper and the students in the Kindness Club. The club has been a great asset to our students and really helped a lot of students.”
Daniel Zabalaza, 10, is a fourth-grader at Joe Carlson.
“I got involved because I was being nice to others and was treating others how I want to be treated,” he said. “I was invited to join the Kindness Club by Ms. Hooper. I’ve been a member since September. Making this donation makes me feel good. I’m very happy.”
Jared Lavandera, 10, a fifth-grader at Clawson, said he was also invited by Hooper to join the Kindness Club.
“It’s fun (being a part of this club),” he said. “I like helping others. Doing this was a lot of fun. I’m glad we were able to help some families with food.”
He added that doing something like this makes him feel good and happy.
Nancie Ames, president of the SVDP in Douglas, said she was overwhelmed by how much food was dropped off at their location by the staff and students at both schools.
“I am totally amazed,” she said. “My heart is so warm. I feel like crying, this is so amazing. To think that all these children were willing to make a small contribution, and it led to something this large is amazing. We are going to be able to help so many people with all this food.”
Ames said the food will be sorted by volunteers at St. Vincent and was placed in its pantry, then dispersed on the days the SVDP issues food boxes to those in need.
“With the holidays upon us, now there are a lot of people in need,” she said. “Thanks to this donation we will be able to add so much more to the bags of food that we already give away. These kids are so amazing.”
For information about St. Vincent de Paul, stop by during store hours 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Donations are accepted from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free lunches are available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m.-noon. Case management is available Tuesday and Thursday from 1-2:30 p.m. or call 520-364-3637 or 520-364-7573.