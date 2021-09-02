DOUGLAS — Officials for the city of Douglas have announced that City Hall and all city offices, including the Douglas Public Library, will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, for Labor Day.

Ernie Romero, operations supervisor for Douglas, reports there will be no trash collection on Monday due to the holiday. Monday’s collection will be done on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Tuesday’s collection will be done on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Trash collection will return to normal on Thursday, Sept. 9.

There will be no school on Monday; all county offices will also be closed and mail will not be delivered.

