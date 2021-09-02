featured Labor Day closures in Douglas By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Bruce Whetten Author email Sep 2, 2021 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.77 Per Week CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER ALERTS • LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. DOUGLAS — Officials for the city of Douglas have announced that City Hall and all city offices, including the Douglas Public Library, will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, for Labor Day.Ernie Romero, operations supervisor for Douglas, reports there will be no trash collection on Monday due to the holiday. Monday’s collection will be done on Tuesday, Sept. 7.Tuesday’s collection will be done on Wednesday, Sept. 8.Trash collection will return to normal on Thursday, Sept. 9.There will be no school on Monday; all county offices will also be closed and mail will not be delivered. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Douglas Ernie Romero Post Commerce Trash Collection City Official Normal Office Bruce Whetten Douglas Dispatch Author email Follow Bruce Whetten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Join NABUR NABUR: YOU ASK. WE ANSWER. CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION! Most Popular Douglas City Council appoints Urquijo city manager DPD begins investigation into homicide Elfrida FFA announces its new officers USF awards $63,000 in scholarships CCHCI opens Family Dental Center; shows off new panoramic X-ray machine New playground shade installed at Veterans Memorial Park Council prepared to offer Ana Urquijo city manager position Douglas officials address Food City closure Local church to give away school supplies City council finalizes sale of Rivera Building; new owner addresses council