DOUGLAS — The authorization of a donation of 80 acres of undeveloped city-owned land and certain utilities located on the border near James Ranch Road to the General Services Administration for the construction of the new commercial port of entry is one of several items on the agenda coming before the Douglas City Council Wednesday.
The regular monthly meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the City Hall council chambers.
The proposed approval of the ordinance is an important step and will provide the GSA with the land needed to build the commercial POE.
Prior to the regular meeting a 4:30 p.m. special meeting is scheduled, at which time the mayor and council will go into executive session where they will obtain legal advice regarding the potential sale of property on 15th Street and Van Buren, the Rancho La Perilla Apartments, and the proposed lease of the T-hangers at the Douglas Municipal Airport.
Following the executive session an update and direction regarding the three items will be given in open session.
During the regular meeting the mayor and council are expected to approve a bid from Cox Communications for the purchase of approximately 1.99 acres of land located on the north side of 11th Street and approximately 815 feet east of Pan American Avenue.
A resolution authorizing the intergovernmental agreement between the city of Douglas and Cochise County for plan review, building inspection and engineering services is expected to be approved.
A resolution authorizing the acceptance of a grant from the Tohono O’ Odham Nation that will be used to help the Douglas Fire Department purchase a new Type 6 Fire Engines will be consider. These are vehicles that respond to wildfires, small trash fires, motor vehicle accidents and are equipped with extrication and stabilization equipment.
Several proclamations regarding Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Arizona Cities and Towns Week and Extra Mile Day will be presented at the council meeting.
Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live on the city of Douglas YouTube channel.
