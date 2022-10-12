DOUGLAS — The authorization of a donation of 80 acres of undeveloped city-owned land and certain utilities located on the border near James Ranch Road to the General Services Administration for the construction of the new commercial port of entry is one of several items on the agenda coming before the Douglas City Council Wednesday.

The regular monthly meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the City Hall council chambers.

