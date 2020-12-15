DOUGLAS — Residents should be happy to learn the ever popular rose bushes soon will be returning to the entrance in front of City Hall.
Interim City Manager Dawn Prince updated the Douglas City Council at its meeting last week on the landscaping project that is underway on the 10th Street side of City Hall.
“We’re reviving and bringing back a piece of Douglas by reinstalling irrigation, grass, raised planters and rose bushes,” she said. “Roses are like the quintessential representation of Douglas, its history and spirit. We’re so excited to bring that back to that aspect of our city. Stay tuned over the next few months as we transform our city hall landscaping into something beautiful and something similar to what our residents fondly remember.”
Prince added some park benches will be added, allowing residents to sit and enjoy the view.
Construction on the landscaping has begun but because of it being winter the grass as well as the rose bushes will not be added until late winter or early spring.
“We’re working on the irrigation first,” she said. “After that we’re going to be building the planters. I’m expecting everything to be completed in late March or early April.”
Prince added there are some other areas of city hall that need upkeep and beautification and those needs will be addressed once this project is completed.
As part of the 2015 capital improvement projects, and under the direction of then city manager Carlos De La Torre and mayor Danny Ortega Jr., several of the pine and palm trees as well as approximately 110 rose bushes were removed from in front of City Hall.
Despite the objections of many Douglas residents, the project moved forward and the rose bushes were removed.
The interim city manager said she has heard from a number of residents expressing their desire to bring back the rose bushes.
“It was also a look we took at our city hall where we saw we had grass in some areas and not in others,” she said. ”We wanted to make it more uniform, a more beautiful place for people to come and visit when they are doing business at city hall.”
Prince believes the project will be a great addition to the downtown beautification project that is also about to happen.
“We’re really excited about this project and can’t wait to see it completed,” she said.