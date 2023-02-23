DOUGLAS — The Last Supper Museum is now open, with more than 2,000 representations of the Biblical event so famously depicted by Leonardo Da Vinci on the walls of the Santa Maria delle Grazie convent in Milan, Italy.
This new Douglas attraction is at 1101 N. G Ave., kitty-corner from the Gadsden Hotel. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
While Da Vinci’s Last Supper painting is the most well-known, his masterpiece was just the starting point of what has become the most reimagined and reinterpreted theme in all of art. Today, Last Supper paintings, sculptures, and artifacts number in the millions. Museum founder Eric Braverman began collecting Last Supper artwork in his youth. His pursuit of Last Suppers led him to The Last Supper Museum in Greensburg, Indiana, and its collection of about 2,000 Last Supper items from all over the world. When the Indiana museum’s owner passed on during COVID, Braverman was able to bring the collection to Douglas and merge it with his own. It is now open as the largest collection of Last Supper art and related items in the world.
The Last Supper Museum joins the Gadsden Hotel, Art Car World, and the historic Douglas-Williams House as interesting attractions in Douglas, just a short drive from Sierra Vista and Tucson, and only a short walk across the border from Agua Prieta.
Call Eric Braverman at 623-877-4596 for a personal tour of the new museum. But you don’t need an appointment to view this amazing collection.
