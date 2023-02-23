DOUGLAS — The Last Supper Museum is now open, with more than 2,000 representations of the Biblical event so famously depicted by Leonardo Da Vinci on the walls of the Santa Maria delle Grazie convent in Milan, Italy.

This new Douglas attraction is at 1101 N. G Ave., kitty-corner from the Gadsden Hotel. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

