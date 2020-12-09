DOUGLAS — Light pollution inside city limits is one of the items that will be discussed at Wednesday’s Douglas City Council meeting.
City staff has reportedly received complaints under the Light Pollution Code regarding the shielding of various lights around town. Current lighting technology is not addressed under the code, leaving the complaints to the discretion of the city planner.
The mayor and council will discuss ordinance 20-1126, and if agreed upon, could amend Title 12 of the City of Douglas Municipal Code relating to light pollution.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. inside the city hall council chambers. It will be preceded by two public hearings scheduled for 5:35 and 5:45 p.m. The hearings will be held to allow public participation pertaining to the annual action plan for fiscal year 2019 and the consolidated plan for fiscal years 2019-2023.
Under CDBG guidelines, the City of Douglas is required to submit Substantial Amendments of the CDBG FY19 Annual Action Plan and Five-Year Consolidated Plan (2019-2023) to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to include the proposed use of CDBG-CV3 CARES Act funds allocated to the City of Douglas in the amount of $98.938.
Seven local businesses will also be recognized by the city council at the meeting.
Due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic the city council meeting will be conducted using measures to protect public health.
Members of the public attending the meeting are encouraged to wear face coverings or masks.
Anyone wanting to address the city council regarding any item on the agenda, needs to contact the city clerk at (520) 417-7301 or via email at alma.andrade@douglasaz.gov to complete the request to speak form.
Consistent with the Attorney General’s opinion, this meeting will still be held remotely through technological means. Specifically, a live stream of the meeting will be broadcast so that members of the public may view and listen to the meeting in real time by viewing the live stream of the meeting online at Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvi0d8LEvZONXw98165jqmA