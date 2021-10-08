DOUGLAS — A local artist who has been living in Los Angeles has returned to display some of his artwork all this month at The Douglas Art Gallery on 10th Street.
Daniel Gonzalez, a 2002 Douglas High School graduate who studied art under Art Garino and Richard Paun, unveiled some of his latest pieces Saturday during a reception at The Gallery.
“I grew up in Arizona, went to high school here,” he said. “Ever since I can remember, I’ve always been involved in art. I guess I can credit my grandpa (Antonio G. Contreras), my mother’s father — he’s an artist. Seeing him work early on was an example for me and showed me that ‘hey I can do this.’ I really enjoyed drawing all the time.”
While attending DHS, Gonzalez remembers ditching other classes so he could go to the art room and draw.
“I’ve been having a great year recently,” the local artist said. “I was in New York this summer working on my Masters of Art through the Florence Master Academy. It was an unforgettable experience. I got to meet a lot of great artists. I got to see a lot of great art and came back really inspired. Right after that, I had two works in the CM Russell Art Auction in Montana. Both were sold, which was really great. I guess I’m still super-motivated by that.”
Gonzalez shared a story where he and his landlord — who is a pilot and also known around the Pentagon as a prankster — snuck a painting into the Pentagon.
“He gave me some time to do this painting ,and he got it, put it on the wall and hung it up,” Gonzalez said. “He’s pretty much known around the Pentagon as a prankster so people thought it was pretty funny he was able to do this. One day the painting was gone. They basically pranked the prankster, and now it’s on some high-ranking guy’s wall inside the Pentagon, which I thought was pretty neat.”
Gonzalez said while visiting his mom (Cindy Gonzalez) in Douglas recently, he was informed that the artist scheduled for the October show at The Gallery had pulled out and would he be willing to display some of his artwork in its place?.
“She volunteers here,” Daniel said about his mom. “After coming by and checking out the place, I drove back to L.A., gathered what I could from my studio and pulled some paintings out of storage. I was not at all prepared for this show, but have to admit for being kind of put together at the last minute it actually looks pretty good.”
Gonzalez said he has some calaveras (Spanish for skeleton) on display at The Gallery, as well as some western pieces inspired by local cowboy/artist Will Eddington he attended high school with, along with figure-work he has done of various models.
“The western work comes from my upbringing here, growing up on a ranch,” Gonzalez said. “It has helped me get a foot in the door, so to speak,in the western world. It’s a really competitive world in that it demands the best of you as an artist. It really pushes my skills further.”
Gonzalez has several large pieces of Eddington on his horse ‘Hotdog’ that were done at the Sycamore Ranch outside of Douglas on display at The Gallery. One of those pieces is a replica of the original that was sold at the CM Russell Art Auction.
Gonzalez said he also enjoys drawing figures of people and taught an art class at Rock Canyon High School in Lone Tree, CO for seven years.
“I really loved it,” he said of teaching. “Then we moved, and now I teach private art classes in L.A. It’s really great to be back in Douglas and contribute to the community. It’s been a long time since I’ve been back, but I’m happy I am able to do it.”
Gonzalez attended the Pit Fire Friday and Cochise and added he was impressed to see just how many people were there.
“I get a lot of joy from seeing art bring people together,” he said. “Art is a reminder to me that I am contributing to make the world a little bit better.”
Gonzalez’s art can be viewed every Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Gallery. His art can also be viewed at www.danielsartwork.com.
“This show might be the first of its kind in that we are also showcasing two NFT’s (non fungible tokens) that I have available that allows people to spend their cryptocurrency on them,” he said.