“Fuego y Aire,” a multimedia show by Douglas artists Ian Carbajal and Mahala Khoo will be showing at Studio 917 Gallery in Douglas, 917 G. Ave. in Douglas through Sept. 25 on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Carbajal has taught at Cochise College and Art Awakenings. An accomplished ceramist, his works include freeform sculptures and symmetrical, wheel-thrown pieces. He uses a variety of glazes and firing techniques on pots, statues and a mask. Desert plants and storms have been an inspiration for him since youth, and he is developing concepts in sculpting and carving clay as well as exploring multimedia using bronze, acrylic painting, wood and cord.
Khoo is currently teaching art at Bisbee High School. She integrates the culture of her childhood years in Malaysia and current Arizona environment into large, modern, acrylic paintings. Two calm, heavy-lidded Buddhas and a large, dynamic, wide-eyed dragon dominate spaces on the wall. Her use of high color in bold thick layers and delicate drips give each work an aura that viewers feel.
For more information, contact Allyson Armstronb at (520) 400-7850.